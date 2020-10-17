1/
Barbara Ann (Sutton) BELL
1935-07-30 - 2020-10-15
Dearly Loved Mother of David, of London, ON. and Diane of St. Catharines, ON. Dear Sister of John (Sandy) Sutton of Wellington, ON. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephew and extended family members and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband, the Rev. John C. Bell, her sister Joan Sutton and her parents Rosa and Bill Sutton. Lovingly remembered by her dear friends: Fran Ringler, Rennie Cuthbertson and Connie Morimoto. Barbara was a Phys. Ed. Teacher who enjoyed curling, skating and lawn bowling. She enjoyed competitive lawn bowling with her son and travelling with her daughter. Long-time member of Queen St. Baptist Church, past president of the BWMS and BCOQ, Barbara was known for her dedication as a volunteer, her love of flowers and her perfect grammar. Thank you to Mom's caregivers for their kindness. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 53 Church St., St. Catharines, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a Burial at Springford Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 100 guests and cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Memorial donations may be made to Oneida Baptist Camp or to Queen St. Baptist Church. "More precious than rubies." - Proverbs 31 On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
