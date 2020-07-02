1/1
Barbara Ann (nee Lipitz-Reback) BOYLE
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce that Barbara Ann Boyle (Lipitz-Reback) has peacefully passed away on June 29, 2020. Barbara is survived by her beloved and devoted husband George Boyle who she adored so much, her three daughters Gwen Stone, Faith Reback and Michelle Powell (Lloyd) who meant the world to her. Barbara has left behind two cherished grandchildren, Morgan Stone and Damien Reback and several loving stepchildren. She also was the best mommy to her fur baby Brooklyn. As expressions of sympathy, please make donations to The Lincoln County Humane Society Animal Clinic in her honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
