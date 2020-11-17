Passed away peacefully at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Terrence O'Keefe (1995). Much loved mother of Darren (Sherry) and Tim (Shelley). Cherished grandmother of Kenneth, Matthew and Kameron. Mom always enjoyed her time spent with family and friends and especially her time spent out at her cottage on Lake Erie. The family wishes to thank the staff at Albright Manor for their care and compassion during Mom's stay there and the nurses and doctors on "C" ward at WLMH for their kindness and support during her final days. We also thank Mom's very good friends, Carrie and Jack Clausen, for always being there for her. Private family services and interment at Queen's Lawn Cemetery have taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Mom, may all your memories be yours again!