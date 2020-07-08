1/1
Barbara Anne BEDEK
1946-02-28 - 2020-07-05
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother and Baba, Barbara Bedek on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Garden City Manor in St. Catharines at the age of 74. Barbara is survived by Henry Bedek and her loving children Lee (Ryan) and Chris (Diana). Cherished Baba to Brendan. Sadly missed by her brother Robert "Bob" Kopinak and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was born in Port Colborne and lived in Welland. She was retired from Zellers. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Mary Kopinak of Port Colborne. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends. Donations will be accepted in her name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved