It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother and Baba, Barbara Bedek on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Garden City Manor in St. Catharines at the age of 74. Barbara is survived by Henry Bedek and her loving children Lee (Ryan) and Chris (Diana). Cherished Baba to Brendan. Sadly missed by her brother Robert "Bob" Kopinak and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was born in Port Colborne and lived in Welland. She was retired from Zellers. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Mary Kopinak of Port Colborne. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends. Donations will be accepted in her name to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.