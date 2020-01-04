Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
- Passed away suddenly at St. Catharines General Hospital on Thursday January 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Devoted wife of over 40 years to Peter Chiasson. Loving mother of the late Kevin MacDonald (2019), Christine Oakes (Robert Neufeld), and Tim MacDonald. Cherished grandmother of Elisha Dunsmoor (Adam), Tyler Oakes-Stec, Molli MacDonald (Duncan Mitchell), Ariana Russciti, Jessica Ruscitti and Johnathan Sanders. Dear sister of John Philips, Colleen Briere and George Philips. As per Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service celebrating Barbara's life will take place Wednesday at 1 pm at the funeral home. In memory of Barbara, donations to The Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
