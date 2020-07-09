It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Hayes (nee Greer) of St Catharines at the GNGH on Saturday July 4 2020. Survived by husband Calvin, daughter Susan (Tim Johnson) and loving sisters Dale (Robert Woodside) Beverly (Glen MacIntosh) and sister-in-law Anne Hayes and brother in law Robert Hayes. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Violet Greer of Cornwall Ontario. Cherished Grammie to Jacob, Ben, Grace and Mya Johnson. Barbara worked many years as a caring devoted nurse at The Ottawa Civic, The Royal Victoria in Montreal, the GNGH Niagara Falls and for the Victorian Order of Nurses. Barbara also worked many years at The Scott Mission in Toronto and in Caledon as the camp nurse. In retirement Barbara volunteered with the Cancer Society
and The Alzheimer's Society. A devoted member of Knox Presbyterian Church in St Catharines and later Wesley United Church in Welland. Barb loved the Lord and served him joyfully in many ways including Pastoral Care and teaching Bible studies. Barb loved gardening, her many charities and adored her family and especially treasured her grandchildren. Barb will be dearly missed by many friends and family members. Her kind and generous spirit would light up a room and draw others to her. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to her Unicef, The Cancer Society
and The Scott Mission.