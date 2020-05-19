Passed away at St. Catharine's General Hospital on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Reunited with her loving husband of 51 years, James Holiko Sr. Loving mother of Julie and Jim (Erin). Cherished Nanna of Ryan and Taylor. Barbara will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law Howard Warren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Matilda James, her brothers Robert "Bob", William "Bill" and Daniel and her sister Joanne Warren. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region. Thank you to all the staff at Northland Pointe for the incredible care they provided. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.