Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital in her 81st year. She was predeceased by her husband Donald. Loving mother of: Michael (Chrissy); Paul (Suzy); Scott (Susan); Lisa (Doug). Grandmother to Ksenia, Megan, Spencer, Evan and Ravenna. Thank you to the caring staff at Tufford Nursing Home and to the staff at the St. Catharines General Hospital for their kindness. Due to the Coronavirus directives, interment will take place at a later time. Never a dull moment Mom!
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020