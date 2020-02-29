|
Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Hospice Niagara-Stabler Centre, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Ken for 64 years. Loving mother of Kirk (Michelle), Bruce (Debbie) and Karen Trudeau (Jeff). Cherished grandma of Robert (Jamie), David (Nicole), Andrew, Nina, Matthew, Alex and Kate. Dear great-grandma of Jax and Blakeley, and sister-in-law of Jean Houston. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Margaret Houston and brothers, Donald (Rose) and Robert Houston. Barbara was an avid golfer, swimmer, and tennis player. Among her many talents, Barbara was a particularly gifted quilter. She was a member of the Mississauga Quilters Guild, and later of the NOTL Needlers. Barb and Ken have been happy to call the Niagara-on-the-Lake community their home for 24 years. The family would like to thank the caring staff and volunteers at Hospice Niagara-Stabler Centre, Marek and Alex of the Saint Elizabeth Health Care Team, the members of their Local Health Integration Network, Dr. John Bertley, Dr. Martin Kolb and Dr. Jeremy Child. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 323 Simcoe St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the Kirk Hall. Interment to take place at a later date in Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur, ON. For those who wish, memorial donations to either the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to Hospice Niagara, would be appreciated by the family. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020