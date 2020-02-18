Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joyce Parnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Joyce Parnell Obituary
At her residence on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Donald Parnell. Loving mother of David Parnell (Jody), Jeff Parnell (Patti) and Sherri Patterson (Scott). Cherished grandmother of Tyler (Sachiko), Dillon (Lauren), Kyle (Chelsea), Kara (Brett), Reese (Skyla) and great-grandmother of Rhyan, Rae, Rowyn, Isaac and Meredith. Survived by her brother Bill Fielding. Predeceased by her sisters Sharon Potter and Helen Byford. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Pineland Baptist, 5100 New Street, Burlington on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara to Pineland Baptist or the would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -