|
|
At her residence on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Donald Parnell. Loving mother of David Parnell (Jody), Jeff Parnell (Patti) and Sherri Patterson (Scott). Cherished grandmother of Tyler (Sachiko), Dillon (Lauren), Kyle (Chelsea), Kara (Brett), Reese (Skyla) and great-grandmother of Rhyan, Rae, Rowyn, Isaac and Meredith. Survived by her brother Bill Fielding. Predeceased by her sisters Sharon Potter and Helen Byford. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Pineland Baptist, 5100 New Street, Burlington on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara to Pineland Baptist or the would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020