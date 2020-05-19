Passed away peacefully in her 90th year in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Beloved wife of the late Charles Dudley Davenport Burland (2010). Mother of Charles (Lisa) Burland and Dr. Barbara Burland-Eddy. Dearly loved by her grandchildren Charles Geoffrey Burland, William Eddy, Evan Burland, Matthew Eddy and Blair Burland. Survived by her dear sister Hazel Jean Appleton and nieces Ronda Ramage and Jill McGoldrick. Special thanks to her favourite person in the world and best caregiver Yvette. Special thanks also to her neighbours Dr. Doug and Laura who referred to her as "one hell of a fun neighbour". We wish to also thank all the caregivers, nurses and staff at Chartwell Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Phyllis lived life to the fullest, whether it was her early years spent in Montreal, in Bermuda which became her second home or in Niagara where she was a businesswoman, mother and very involved in her community. She was a member of the five continent club, loved cocktail hour and bloody mary's and had one heck of a good ride.At the request of the family there will be no visitation or funeral. Cremation has taken place with interment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.