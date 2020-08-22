It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the passing of Barbara on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer. Barb was the beloved wife and best friend of Patrick Wynne for 42 years. She was also the cherished mother to Shaun (Stephanie), Adam (Sophie), and Jeremy Wynne. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Zoey and Kelly Wynne. They were her pride and joy and she loved spoiling them at Christmas and on their birthdays, including throwing them their own special birthday parties at her house. As the eldest child of her family, Barb will be greatly missed by her siblings Sandra (Gary) Enskat, David Pickston, Allan (Lorna) Pickston, Lesley Pickston and Jason (Shanaz) Pickston, along with her nieces and nephews Jordan and Kathryn Enskat, Alyssa Gilmore, Cameron and Matthew Terry and Xander Pickston. She is predeceased by her parents Don and Lily (nee. Torjusen) Pickston. Barb worked at Grimsby's YMCA for 7 years, and in her spare time enjoyed gardening, discovering her family's roots through genealogy, and cooking the most delicious meals that her family is sure to miss. She was a lover of all birds and animals, ensuring her backyard lawn and feeders were always filled with food, making it a popular place for living creatures of all kinds. But more than anything, Barb was an avid collector of all things Peanuts. Her living room shelves were full of Charlie Brown and Snoopy items, which she would swap out at Christmas for the Christmas Peanuts collectibles. In 2014, she lent some of her collectibles, including a Peanuts lunch box from 1959, to the Peanuts...Naturally travelling exhibition. Her treasured items were featured both in the Grimsby Museum and on CHCH Morning Live (she even received a shoutout on the news). Christmas was her favourite time of year and her house was always the highlight of the neighbourhood. With handmade Peanuts characters and hundreds of Christmas lights adorning her front yard, her leg lamp displayed proudly in the front window, and her over-the-top Christmas tree (of course, covered in Peanuts ornaments) shining bright from inside, families would often be seen stopping in front of the house to take photos. It was truly a spectacle. But it did not stop at decorations. Christmas movies and Christmas music were Barb's favourite, and she would rewatch and relisten to every one of them each year. Her favourite Christmas tradition was to buy a new ornament for each of her children and grandchildren every Christmas, which saw her ordering them as early as the summer, and even travelling over the border to the U.S. to pick up the perfect ornament for each person in her family. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, PSWs, family and friends that cared for Barb throughout her battle. In accordance with Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place and a small family interment will take place sometime in the future. "Keep looking up... that's the secret of life." - Charlie Brown Share valued memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca