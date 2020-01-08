|
The family of the late Barbara Rozic wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all our relatives, friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, cards, prayers, visits, words of comfort, food dishes, mass cards and donations during our time of sorrow. A very special thank you to Fr. Franjo Visaticki for the touching vigil prayers as well as the mass held at St. Anthony of Padova Croatian Catholic Church. Thank you to the staff of JJ Patterson and Sons Funeral Residence for their guidance and comfort. Special thank you to Milka Komljenovic and Maria Komljenovic for the delicious meal they prepared which was enjoyed by all, and also their help and understanding and to Ivan Feletar for all his assistance at the church hall. Also special thank you to Nancy Hermans for the beautiful and very touching music played during the mass and everyone who joined in the singing of the Croatian hymns which were always so very dear to my mother's heart. A heartfelt thank you to the pallbearers, Steve Lastovic, Joe Zdelar, Ivan Horvachich, Nick Markovich, John Markovich and Peter Ficko, who helped bring our loved one to her final resting place. May she forever rest in peace. So many people have touched our hearts during this difficult time and we will remember their kindness forever. With our deepest appreciation, Mary Rozic & Peter Ficko