Barbara Silvia (Faiazza) WILKIE
1932-12-30 - 2020-11-07
Barbara passed away peacefully early November 7, 2020 due to natural causes. Barbara was born and raised in Crystal Beach, Ontario, and lived most of her adult life in Stevensville, Ontario. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Wilkie, Mark (Wendy) Wilkie. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James Sinclair Wilkie and her son David (Bonnie) Wilkie; Parents Bartholomew (Barbara) Faiazza; siblings Florence (Stanley) Prystawski, Peter Faiazza, Madeline Faiazza, Joanne (Chris) Columbus, Mary (Donald) Graham, Deanna (John) Schoenwald. She will also be dearly missed by sister Victoria (Jack) Cox; Grandchildren, Krista Wilkie, Lisa (Dave) Juhasz, Nicholas Wilkie, Amanda (Dan) Wilkie, Jessica Wilkie and Matthew Wilkie. Great Grandchildren, Carrera Fretz, Isabella Wilkie, Kaylee Juhasz, Olivia Colafranceschi, Sophia Colafranceschi and Alice Knutt. In addition, she will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbours. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Church and a former member of the Bertie Women's Institute and a Girl Guide Leader in Stevensville, Ontario. Barbara enjoyed travelling and visited many destinations throughout North and South America and Europe. Both Barbara and Jim belonged and enjoyed many years with a bowling league in Fort Erie. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with funeral arrangements. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, visitation is limited to immediate family members only. A limited number of persons will be welcome to internment service following a private service.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
