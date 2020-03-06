|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, from complications of stage four pancreatic cancer. Survived by daughter Nina, son Tim, granddaughter Harley-Rose, grandson Jeff McCauley, grandson Timothy O'Connor, great-grandson T.J O'Connor, by her siblings, Ginni Wilson-Gifford, Alan Wilson, Harold Wilson, Maureen and Dave Ellis, and numerous nieces and nephews. Barb was a long-time activist member of OPSEU Local 217. This includes periods as Chief Steward, Vice President and two terms as President. A special thank you to Saint Elizabeth Health and the palliative team, for their compassionate care and support they provided to Barb and the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heartland Forest, 8215 Heartland Forest Rd, Niagara Falls. Following the funeral, an interment will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Highway 20, Fonthill. Fellowship will commence at the Royal Canadian Legion, 5603 Spring St., Niagara Falls. Donations in memory of Barb may be given to the . Online condolences may be shared on Barb's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020