1/1
Barbisan Volpato GIUSEPPINA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbisan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. She has passed away July 6, 2020 in her 89th year of life, after dealing with many medical issues and a fierce battle with dementia. Giuseppina was born January 7th, 1931 in a town called Paese which is in Treviso, Italy and was the second oldest of eleven children. She is survived by her five children, Lucie (Samantha) Donovan (Ken), Toni (Mark) Acker, Susan (Larry) McLeod, Robert, and Mark (Karen) Volpato. Our mother was a beloved Nonna and Great Nonna to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bruno in April of 2003. Our father and the angels have come to welcome her on her new journey and to be reunited with all those loved ones who have gone before her. To all who knew her she was a gentle soul with a warm loving heart. The family would like to thank Drs. Dec, McGarry and Nova for all their care and assistance in caring for her. A special thanks to all the home care she received. A very special thanks to all the caring staff at the Eventide Nursing Home and to Major Renee Clark for all her help and support to our family. In accordance to our mother's wishes cremation has taken place. Condolences may be made online at passfieldmortuary.ca. A celebration of her life and a private family funeral will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to honor her memory can be made to the Salvation Army The Eventide Home. It would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved