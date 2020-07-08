It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. She has passed away July 6, 2020 in her 89th year of life, after dealing with many medical issues and a fierce battle with dementia. Giuseppina was born January 7th, 1931 in a town called Paese which is in Treviso, Italy and was the second oldest of eleven children. She is survived by her five children, Lucie (Samantha) Donovan (Ken), Toni (Mark) Acker, Susan (Larry) McLeod, Robert, and Mark (Karen) Volpato. Our mother was a beloved Nonna and Great Nonna to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bruno in April of 2003. Our father and the angels have come to welcome her on her new journey and to be reunited with all those loved ones who have gone before her. To all who knew her she was a gentle soul with a warm loving heart. The family would like to thank Drs. Dec, McGarry and Nova for all their care and assistance in caring for her. A special thanks to all the home care she received. A very special thanks to all the caring staff at the Eventide Nursing Home and to Major Renee Clark for all her help and support to our family. In accordance to our mother's wishes cremation has taken place. Condolences may be made online at passfieldmortuary.ca
. A celebration of her life and a private family funeral will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to honor her memory can be made to the Salvation Army The Eventide Home. It would be greatly appreciated by the family.