Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 72. He will be greatly missed by his children Elizabeth (Beth) Stephens (Don Krieg), David Stephens (Leah), Andra Zuber (Zach), Alexia Stephens (Caleb) and grandchildren Kayla Krieg (Jake), Robert Krieg (Kaitlin), Benjamin Stephens, Alexander Stephens, and Ava Zuber. He will be fondly remembered by his ex-wife and friend Georgena Nichols, ex-wife and friend Gabriela Stephens and longtime friend and companion Rose Garbano. Barry grew up in Niagara Falls before beginning a life of adventure exploring Canada coast to coast. He was an enthusiastic videographer and enjoyed making family videos. He was technologically advanced and creative. He loved anything to do with computers and was always 'building' something. He was quiet but loved to be part of the party. Barry was a manager for Zellers for over 20 years, he later became Manager Systems Development for the city of Ft. McMurray, before returning to Niagara Falls and retiring. He was admired for being a man of high principle and integrity by family and friends. He loved a good debate and often ended conversations with 'It's the principle of the thing'. He was generous and kind and known in his building for helping everyone. Barry's family will always smile remembering him joking that 'He was always right, except for that one time when he thought he was wrong'. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes would be appreciated by the family. Barry's final resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Online condolences may be shared on Barry's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com