After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer Barry passed away at his home on October 27, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving companion and best friend to Pamela Coupland, Sadly missed by her daughter Christine (Nathan) White and their children Lyla and Carter (White). Beloved brother of Wesley (Anna) Boyd. Cherished Uncle of David (Tracy) Boyd and Kelly (Jason) Higgins. Great Uncle of Hailey (Boyd), Karly and Ryan (Higgins). Barry will be missed by many extended family members, friends and all who met him during his travelling years. Predeceased by his parents Ruby (2019) and Wesley Boyd Sr. (1981). Barry was born and raised in Dain City and has lived in this area all of his life. He was employed as a Millwright and was known for his professionalism. Barry spent a lot of his free time on the water fishing. Thank you to the LHIN (Palliative Care), Dr. Mancer, Nurse Kim, Nurse Jocelyn, Family Doctor - Dr. Duncan, Dr. Ansari, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Lagrotteria and neighbours for all their help. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca