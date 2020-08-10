After a lengthy illness, we announce the passing of Barry on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Proud father of Mark, Daneen (Dave) Hibbs and Raina (Sean) Addy, Don and Douglas (Angela) Campbell. Beloved grandpa of Karleen (Jason), Tyler (Bree), Allison, Elissa (Patrick) and Melanie (Chris) and Great grandpa to Zoey. Survived by his sister Shirley Gilmour and Brother Hughie Wylie. Predeceased by his parents James and Josephine Wylie. Barry will be fondly remembered for his good sense of humour and affection towards animals and good friends like Chris, Irene and Stephen Pedersen, Kathy from Bay shore and Charlie Mattice, his long standing coffee buddy. Barry will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you to Bay Shore health care and the staff at St.Marys Hospital When dad was a young man he worked as a machinist at Sheldon's in Cambridge, he was always a handy man. He loved animals, camping, fishing, travelling, good food and simple comforts of life like family and friends. He was a very easy man to like and had a great sense of humor. We always referred to him as our Teddy Bear, a dear, sweet loving, big person with a huge heart. We will miss you dearly, until we meet again dad, "There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone" Rest In Peace our Teddy Bear As per Barry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com