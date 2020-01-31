|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 80. Loving husband of 50 years, to his dear wife, Joy. Father of Bill Whyte, Cindy (Joe) Deman, Sandra (Patrick) Severin, Cynthia (Wayne) Baisley, Kim (Paul) Durante, Rick (Trish) Chartier. Proud Papa to Dustyn (Kristy) Chartier, Sarahfina (James) Tourangeau, Kelsea Severin, Tyler (Abbie) Chartier, Kaitlyn (John) Severin, Dylan Durante, Tanner Chartier, Marina Deman. Proud great-grandpa to Judah, Juliette, Allie and Ayden. Barry was a loving brother to Peggy (Gary) St. Angelo, Christine Whyte, Brenda (Bill) Calisina, Heather (John) Stadnyk, and uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Betty Whyte, and his mother-in-law Eileen Aldrich. Barry cherished his family dearly. He was a hard worker and retired from General Motors of Canada, to spend more time with his family. He reminisced often with much pride about his time spent in the Navy. In his early years, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his fishing trips with family and friends. Barry loved to make people laugh and always enjoyed being the center of attention. He had a special love for all the family pets, and for animals in general. He loved Joy's baking, in particular, cake!! The Toronto Blue Jays, racetrack, and the casino were some of his favourite pastimes. Barry loved the sound and musical talents of his very favourite artist, his wife Joy, followed by his second favourite artist, Nana Mouskouri. He was a very sentimental man and will be immensely missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, for their assistance, care and compassion with him. As per Barry's wishes, cremation has taken place and Essentials Cremation and Burial Services has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations made to the Niagara Falls Humane Society, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared to Barry's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020