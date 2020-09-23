1/1
Barry John BEADOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1962 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barry John Beadow on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at the age of 68. Barry John Beadow was born in Kapuskasing, Ontario to John Beadow and Jean Coppard on August 2nd, 1952. He married Lise Boivin on August 19th, 1978 at the Central United Church in Welland, Ontario. He graduated from Lakehead University, Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1974, with an Honours Degree of Bachelor of Physical and Health Education. He worked as the Director of Finance (Collective Bargaining) for Canada Post for over 28 years. Barry had a love for sports especially softball and golf. He coached the Orleans Rebels and volunteered at the Grand Niagara Golf Course, in Niagara Falls. He made many friends over the years. Devoted husband of Lise. He will be sadly missed by his son Jeremy Beadow (Melissa Beadow) and children Joshua and Lily, his daughter Emilie Beadow. Dear brother of Blair Beadow (Linda), Bruce Beadow (Lynn), Brooke Beadow (Diane), Brad Beadow (Brigitte) and Bonnie Hachey (Mark Hachey). In accordance with Barry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada in memory of Barry. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the ALS team at McMaster (Dr. Marvin Chum), LHIN (Shabneez Sadruddin), Dr. Louiza Van Der Walt, the ICU at the Welland General (Dr. Sherif Makar), Hotel Dieu Shaver (AAC Clinic).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved