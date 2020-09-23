1962 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barry John Beadow on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at the age of 68. Barry John Beadow was born in Kapuskasing, Ontario to John Beadow and Jean Coppard on August 2nd, 1952. He married Lise Boivin on August 19th, 1978 at the Central United Church in Welland, Ontario. He graduated from Lakehead University, Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1974, with an Honours Degree of Bachelor of Physical and Health Education. He worked as the Director of Finance (Collective Bargaining) for Canada Post for over 28 years. Barry had a love for sports especially softball and golf. He coached the Orleans Rebels and volunteered at the Grand Niagara Golf Course, in Niagara Falls. He made many friends over the years. Devoted husband of Lise. He will be sadly missed by his son Jeremy Beadow (Melissa Beadow) and children Joshua and Lily, his daughter Emilie Beadow. Dear brother of Blair Beadow (Linda), Bruce Beadow (Lynn), Brooke Beadow (Diane), Brad Beadow (Brigitte) and Bonnie Hachey (Mark Hachey). In accordance with Barry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada in memory of Barry. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the ALS team at McMaster (Dr. Marvin Chum), LHIN (Shabneez Sadruddin), Dr. Louiza Van Der Walt, the ICU at the Welland General (Dr. Sherif Makar), Hotel Dieu Shaver (AAC Clinic).