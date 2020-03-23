Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
LANG, Barry - Passed away after a surgical complication, at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga on Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 48 years to Lonnie (Jorgensen) Lang. Dearly loved father of Glen (Trish Matthews) and Lynn Phillips (Drew). Cherished Papa of Owen, Charlotte, Ethan, Reese and Blake. Dear brother of Linda Ramsbottom (Ted) and Gail Jackson. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Gary Jackson. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Lang was the proud owner of Kindy's Furs for many years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020
