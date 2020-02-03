|
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carmela (DiGiovanni) Pietrangelo. Dearly loved father of Antonio (Karen), Frank (Kim), Maria (Randy) Riva and David (Delphina). Cherished Nonno of Joshua (Colleen), Steven (Lindsay), Anthony (Dianna), Paige (Ryan), Jessica, Dylan, Matthew, Amanda, Lucas and Ava. Great-Nonno of Ethan and Logan and Step-Nonno of Timothy, Harley and Meagan. Dear brother of Donato, Victor, Gino, Salvatore and Mary. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Frank and Joe and his sisters Elia, Antonietta and Adina. Benny was an accomplished stone mason who owned and operated Border Masonry for many years. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Benny, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 3, 2020