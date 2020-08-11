1/1
Bea HOOGLAND
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the St Catharines General Hospital at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Wiebe for 45 years. Loving mother of Nicole Fuller and her husband Mike and Marco Hoogland. Dear Oma of Mina and Echo. Dear sister of Henry, Richard and Thelma. Bea was an avid bridge player participating in tournaments throughout North America. She was a member and volunteer for the Bridge Centre of Niagara. Bea had a passion for travelling, touring throughout North America and Europe with Wiebe as well as a passion for puzzles, knitting, crocheting and cooking, especially Indonesian cuisine. She made many friends online with Photoshop Pro. A Celebration of Life for Bea will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St, St Catharines at 3 p.m. Visitation from 2 p.m. until time of service. If so desired, donations may be made to Lupus Canada or the Lung Association. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 11, 2020.
