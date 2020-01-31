Home

George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Beatrice Boyle Obituary
Passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 89. Loving sister of Miriam Glenn, Lois McIsaac, Norma Banks and Marina McLaughlin. Longtime friend of Ruth MacLean. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was a long time Registered Nurse at the St Catharines General Hospital, retiring in 1990. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Beatrice's Life will take place in New Brunswick at a later date. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
