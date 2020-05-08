Beatrice (Edwards) Sutherland
Peacefully at Chippawa Creek at Bella Care Residence, Niagara Falls on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother to Lynne (Wally), and Ron (Linda). Cherished Grandma of Laura-Lynne (Raymond), Terri-Ann (Blake), Stephanie, Warren (Lisa), Chris (Lisa), Jennifer and Jessica (Mike). Caring Great Grandma of Joseph, Olivia, Sierra, Rayden, Jayden, Jacob and Davey. Beatrice was predeceased by her parents Al and Rose Edwards and her three sisters and two brothers. Beatrice will be sadly missed by all of her nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends throughout Canada and the United States. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Bella Care Residence for all the amazing care that Beatrice received. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Private Family Services will be held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 905.892.1699. A Public Celebration will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara. Please share your memories of Beatrice at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Stephanie and Terri Anne, I'm so very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Lee
Friend
