It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Benjamin Fruitman, after a brief illness, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mackenzie Health Centre in Richmond Hill. It was the day before his 49th birthday. Benj was predeceased by his father Charles (Chuck) Fruitman. He will be so very lovingly remembered by his mother Sandra Fruitman, caring ex-wife and friend Sharon Graff, son Saul and daughters Charley and Andie, his brothers Carey (Sigal), and David (Lynne), and his doting Aunt Lauraine Perry and grandmother Florence Perry. He will be fondly remembered by his beloved nephews and nieces and many cousins. His extended family and many dear friends will miss his gentle, kind and sincere friendship. Benj was born and raised in St. Catharines and was always welcomed with open arms by the congregation at B'Nai Israel Synagogue whenever he visited. He graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Health Science and then completed the Opthalmic Dispensing course at Georgian College before embarking on a multi-decade and rewarding career in optical sales. He had a passion for music and was an accomplished guitar player around the late night bonfires on Kashe Lake. Good times. We will miss his kind spirit and gentle humour. A funeral service was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel in St. Catharines. Interment in B'Nai Israel Cemetery in St. Catharines. Rest well Benj.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store