passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020 in his 89th year. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Sanko (née McGowan) (2020). Ben is survived by his beloved children: Terry Sanko and Patti Reilly, Rick Sanko and Patti-Jo Goss-Sanko and Susan Sanko and Terry Diakiw. Ben's grandchildren are Brian, Marci and David (Tiffany) Sanko, Barbie Goss, Rebecca McQuiggan (Christoper Clow), Brogen Diakiw and Reilly Morris. Ben's great grandchildren are, Cori and Brooklyn Sanko, Anthony Gagnon and Hailey Sanko, Joshua, Isaac and Liam McQuiggan, Benjamin Clow, Whitney Goss and Caleb Diakiw. Brother-in-law of Elvira Sanko. Also survived by many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and families of all. Besides his wife, Benjamin was predeceased by his parents Benjamin Sanko and Margaret Szabo and his brother Albert Sanko. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Peter Walton officiating. Rite of Committal will take place at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. To view funeral, click on the Funeral Webcast tab on Ben's condolence page. As per Covid-19 regulations, attendance will be monitored to maintain 30% building capacity and social distancing. Face masks must be worn by all guests. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ben may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Online guest register, condolences and funeral webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
