Passed away peacefully at Heritage Place at the age of 87 on May 14, 2020 who was called into the arms of the Lord. Ben will be lovingly remembered by his wife Delores. They had just celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 10, 2020. Ben has three children Delight (Tony) Davoli, Lloyd (Angela) Redekopp, and Dawnice (Tom) Kavanaugh. Ben will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Cara, Kristin, Katy (Randy), Danielle (Rafael), Victoria (Trevor), and Elissa. He had two great-grandchildren Jake and Ava. Ben was an active and long-term member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Catharines. Ben will be remembered as working for the Town of Niagara on the Lake where he retired after 26 years of service. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Place for their care and compassion in his last days with us. A private graveside ceremony will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. For those who desire donations in memory of Ben (in lieu of flowers) can do so to Far East Broadcasting Associates. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 15, 2020.