It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Benny Grimaldi on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving and devoted husband to Marion Grimaldi until her passing (July 2019). Beloved father to Joann McPhee, Sandra (Keith) Dunnett and Larry (Heather) Grimaldi. Much loved Grandfather to Corey (Jennifer) McPhee, Lisa (Anthony) Aragona, Ashley and Chase Dunnett, Lauren (Nick) Grimaldi and Bryce Grimaldi, Robert (Barb) Dunnett, Amanda and Aaron Smith. Much loved Great-grandfather to Quinn, Taylor, Rylen, Nicolas and Jack. Benny will be dearly missed by his sister Rose Hardy, brother Domenic Grimaldi, sister-in-laws Jean Waite and Betty Dubec, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and his many friends. Benny was predeceased by his brother Joe Grimaldi and sister Mary Bruno. Benny was a long time employee at Inco in Port Colborne and also a dedicated member of the Port Colborne Volunteer Fire Department. He was a past member of the Welland Bellerophon Drum and Bugle Corps and played his bugle and marched in parades into his 80s. He was also a member of the Welland Legion Branch 4. Benny had a love of classic cars, music, dancing, golf, baseball, bowling, darts and travelling to Florida for the winter months. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life cannot occur at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic that took his life. Special thanks to the caring staff at the St. Catharines Hospital who made his final hours comfortable. Online Guest Book - https://obituaries.basicfunerals.ca/obituary/Benny-Grimaldi
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020