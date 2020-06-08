At the age of 97 Bernace passed away on June 4th, 2020 at the Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie. Cherished mother of Bob (Jenny) Harrison, Allen (Amy) Winney, Margaret Winney and Kevin (Lise) Winney. Proud grandmother of Shawn, Scott, Tina, Tim, Tom, Christine, Ray, Brian, Shane and Rachelle. Sadly missed by her 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by her sisters Margaret Nie, Mabel Nie, Mildred Picket and their parents John and Ida (Storm) Nie. A loving and kind woman, she never sought the spotlight even when using her talents as a seamstress and avid knitter to provide for those in need. We would like to thank the staff of Cresent Park Lodge for the many years of care. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. There will be an opportunity to pay your respects on Thursday, June 11, 2020 during the day. In keeping with current Covid 19 restrictions, we must ask that you call the funeral home between 9am and 4pm 905 871 0444 to secure a time. To keep with regulations, those without a time will not be allowed into the building. If so desired contributions to the Resident's Council at Crescent Park Lodge would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.