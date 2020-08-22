Entered into heaven on August 18, 2020 in her 91st year. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years and best friend Ignace (Iggy). Loving mother to Richard (Camille) and Ronald (Anne). Loving Nana to Jennifer (Jason), Christine (Michael), Emily (Drew), Katy, Rebecca and Lyora. Loving Mémère to Isabelle and Michael (MJ). Loving sister to Jeannette Gibbs, Andrea Palombo and Nancy Brodhurst. Bernadette is predeceased by her brother John Perennec, sister-in-law Stella Perennec, brothers-in-law Ken Gibbs and Clem Brodhurst, and daughter-in-law Gloria Saltarelli. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Bernadette worked as a secretary in the guidance department of Welland High and Vocational School and at Centennial Secondary School for 20 years before retirement. A mass and rite of committal will take place at a later date. Donations to the memorial fund of Our Lady of Hungary Church or to a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland.