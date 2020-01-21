|
|
Suddenly, on Saturday, January 18th at his home, Bernie Langendoen in his 59th year. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Maartense). Precious father to Darryl and Leah Langendoen, Sarah and Grant Loney, Bradley and Tracey-Lynn Langendoen, Daniel and Rachel Langendoen, Robert and Brittany Langendoen and Ryan. Wonderful grandpa to his 15 grandchildren. Son of Aske and Andy Langendoen. Brother to (Al) and Sandra Brouwer, (John) and Deb Dykema, Rob and (Marianne) Langendoen, (Karyn) and Andred Langendoen. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22nd from 1 - 3 and 6 - 8 p.m. at Immanuel United Reformed Church, 2900 Fourth Ave, Jordan. Memorial Service at the church on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will precede the service. Memorial donations to Jordan Christian School. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020