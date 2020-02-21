|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Dearly loved father of Bernard and his wife Jackie. Loving grandfather of Peter (Kate), Brandon and Michael. Survived by his sister, Judy Cecconi, and his brother, Peter. Predeceased by his sisters: Myrna and Gloria. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Bernard had worked as a miner in Timmins and also with The City of St. Catharines, but he enjoyed working alongside his family the most at their business, Pete's Pizza on Bunting Road, where staff and patrons knew him as Pops. In honouring Bernard's wishes, cremation has taken place and graveside service will be held in early spring at Lakeshore Cemetery, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020