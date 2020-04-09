|
|
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bernie, on April 7, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving father to Amanda (Shane) Clarkson and Keith Saxon. He will be forever loved by his grandchildren Mikellie and Maddy Clarkson. Survived by Gloria Saxon (nee Jason), his siblings, Merle Gatenby (Phil), Greg Saxon (Janet), and Giles Saxon. Predeceased by his father Bernard, mother Kay, and sister Laraine. Bernie was a Millwright at UCAR for 33 years. He enjoyed his time hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and spending time at his local haunts around town. Respecting Bernie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, a private interment was held in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Memorial donations may be made to Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 4 in Welland. Share memories, photos and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020