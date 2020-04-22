|
it is with great sadness that the family of Bernie Stubbert announces his passing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bernie, dear husband to Bernice (née Conway), passed away at the age of 79. Bernie was born February 26, 1941 in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and, although he made his life in St. Catharines, he always remembered his years as a "Bay Boy". Bernie was predeceased by his parents, Seth Stubbert and Margaret Sehl (née Stubbert, Clark) and survived by his loving brothers and sister, Wil Stubbert (JoAnn), Harvey Stubbert (Ray) and Phyllis Krishnan (Ganesh). Throughout their 57 years of marriage, Bernie and Bernice were blessed with three children: Brenda (Mark), Barry (Diane) and Glen; four grandchildren: Sarah (Nick), Adam (Lisa), Kylee and Marissa; as well as one great-grandson, Bennett. Bernie is lovingly remembered by the Conway family, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Bernie was an excellent athlete and avid sports fan and many will remember his days in Merritton, especially his years playing baseball and hockey. There wasn't a sport that Bernie couldn't enjoy, and he took great pride in watching his children and grandchildren compete as well. In his later years, Bernie turned to golf, pool and cards to keep himself busy. Bernie spent his last few years at Extendicare St. Catharines battling Alzheimer's disease. The family would like to send their deepest thanks to the second-floor staff at Extendicare. Due to the current situation, the family will not be holding a public service, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020