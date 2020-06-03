It is with profound sadness that the family of Bernardino Carbone announces his sudden passing at home on May 31, 2020 at 90 years old. He will be dearly missed by Matilde, his loving wife of 67 years. He was a cherished father to Josephine and Joe Magnotta, Anna and Maurice Feltrin and adored grandfather of Maria Silvia (Mario), Arnie (Anna), Joe (Tanya), Dave (Sheena), Adam (Angela) and Sara (Alex) and 12 great-grandchildren. Bernardino grew up in Altavilla, Avellino, Italy with his three brothers and three sisters before immigrating to Canada with his bride in 1953. He was a man of faith and devoted husband and father. After suffering a stroke 10 years ago, he navigated the new challenges in his life with incredible patience and fortitude. The family would like to thank the March of Dimes, Care Partners and Bayshore for the care and compassion given to Bernardino over the last 10 years. We are especially grateful to Jackie and Wendy for the excellent care and attention they always gave to "Nonno". As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Riposi in pace, sarai sempre nei nostri cuori. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.