|
|
Of Vineland passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Niagara Health System, St. Catharines. She was in her 95th year, having achieved her 94th birthday one month earlier. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (1979). Leaves behind daughter Sandra Lee who will miss her mom always and cherish her memory. Predeceased by siblings Clifford (Evelyn), Leta (Gord), Clarence, Charles (Frieda), Allan, Leonard and Ross. Survived by sisters-in-law Alice and Hilda. Much loved and missed by her nieces and nephews. Bernice worked in the engineering department of Thompson Products (TRW) before marrying and moving to Vineland in 1960. Later in life she joined the Hamilton Real Estate Board. Bernice was an award-winning artist working in two mediums, oils and watercolours. She studied at Niagara College, and enjoyed many years of association with the Pelham Art Club of which she was a founding member. Writing was always a passion, her first poem written at age 17 and her last poem two weeks before she passed. Former member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church she served on the CWL executive and had fun co-chairing the Christmas Bazaar. Bernice greeted each new day with a prayer of gratitude and a smile, and delighted in encouraging others. A private graveside service has taken place, Father Lizotti officiating. Gathering of family and dear friends will follow at a future date. Love wraps its wings around us and carries us all the way home to rest in God's keeping hands. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020