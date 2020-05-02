Formerly of Vineland passed away at the Caressant Care Nursing Home, Fergus on Friday, April 24, 2020 in her 91st year after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Cherished wife of the late Spencer Moyer (1980). Beloved mother of Sherri Moyer and her husband Bob Armstrong of Fergus, the late Stephen Moyer (1984) and the late Scott Michael Moyer (1966) in infancy. Also survived by her sister Doris Hardy and family. Bernice is now free of her burdens and reunited with the love of her life, Spencer. Private family interment in the Vineland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.