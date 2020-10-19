1/1
Bernice Sauer
1924 - 2020
Berenice Sauer went to be with her Lord and Saviour on October 15, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Carman H. Sauer (1992); her son, Bill Sauer (2017); and her sister, Alice Patricia Middleton (2019). Berenice was born May 5, 1924 in London, Ontario. She came to the Niagara area to teach school and it was here that she met Carman. They were married June 12, 1948. Together they served in their local church and in many community, municipal, and farm organizations. In addition, Berenice was an active member of the Willoughby Women's Institute for many years. Berenice also trained and worked briefly as a Licensed Practical Nurse but found her greatest joy in being a farmer's wife and homemaker. Berenice is survived by her son, Charles Sauer (Carmen); her daughter-in-law, Cindy Sauer, all of Niagara Falls, Ontario, and daughter Sharon Branston (Barry) of Calgary, Alberta. She was also a loving grandmother to Nathan (Leigh Ann) Sauer, Rebekah Booth, Laura Sauer, Joshua (Alanna) Sauer, and Ryan (Megan) Branston. She is also survived by her dearly loved great grandchildren, Samara, Rachael, Emma, Paige, Logan, Penelope and Sebastian, by two great-great grandchildren, Maya and Daniel, as well as by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Willoughby Manor Retirement Home and Chippawa Creek at Bella for their loving care of Berenice for the past four years. In keeping with responsible COVID mitigation practice, Williams Funeral Services 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway has been entrusted with a private funeral service. Donations in Berenice's memory can be made to Golden Harvest Baptist Church, 3130 Point Abino Road, Stevensville, Ontario, L0S 1S0, to the ALS Society of Canada or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
