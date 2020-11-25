1/1
Bernice Vera CLAUSE
Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hamilton on November 18, 2020 in her 59th year. She is survived by her children Amanda and Matthew Clause of St. Catharines and Eileen Bernice Williams (RJ) of Oshweken. Loving grandmother to Jakaida Lorraine Williams. Beloved sister of 12 siblings: Elaine, Mabel, Florence, Rena, Johnna, Ava, Virgil, Norman (deceased), Sammy, Allan, Matthew and Johnny. Sister in law to Donna, Betty, Ruth and Clara, Ken, Tony, Jack and Jerry. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Tina, Monica, Nicole, Natalie Shelley, Sharon, Leanna, Judy, Sandra, Vicki Kimberley, Makayla, Julie, Samantha, Alexis and Amanda; Jacob, Jessie, Antonio, Gerald, Alex, William, Jeremy, Jason, Blayne (deceased), Scott, David, Chris, Curtis, Lois, Cody and Eric. Loving great-aunt to Sky, Sienna, Payton, Teshawna, Kimora, Alissa, Rena, Amilio Zuleyma, Angela, Alonah and Ariel; Melvin Isaac, Logan, Ethan, Brandon, Jacob, Clayton and Jordan. As per Bernices' wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682-0474. A private interment will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to FACS Niagara would be appreciated by her family. On-Line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
