Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Bert Wervers

Bert Wervers Obituary
After a brief illness, Bert passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on April 20, 2020 in his 69th year. He will be sadly missed by his love Maureen, and by his daughter Debbie Grano (Darren). Dear brother of Hans (Deb), Hugh and John (Leah). Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Middelharnis, Holland. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Help a Child Smile. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020
