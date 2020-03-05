|
JULIAN, BERTHA (NELL) ELLEN, Nell Julian (nee Crumb) passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at St. Catharines, Ontario on February 28th, 2020. She was in her 87th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bob in 2016; they were married for 63 years, both of St. Catharines, ON. Born in Stromness, Ontario (near Dunnville) to Carson and Violet Crumb. In her early years the family moved to Port Dalhousie where she grew up and attended McArthur School and St. Andrew's United Church. Loving mother to four children, Robert Julian (Nora) of Mexico, Jo-Ellen Keating (Brent), Brent Julian (Christine) of St. Catharines, ON, and William (Leslie) of Calgary Alta. She will be lovingly remembered by 10 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. In 1988 they retired and moved to Loring, ON where they build their new dream retirement home. Nell lived there until 2018 before moving back to her home in St. Catharines at the Heatherwood Retirement Residence. Predeceased by her sister Patricia Partridge (nee Crumb) in 2011 and her husband Wallace Partridge in 2018. Nell is survived by her brother Robert (Diana) Crumb, Wendy Mclnally (nee Crumb), and Stacey Crumb and their families, as well as Ward & Wade Partridge, and Penny Staznik and their families. A funeral memorial service will be held on March 13th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Niagara Valley Scottish Rite Centre, 238 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON, L2R 4P8 (previously known as Grace Anglican Church). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Breath (Lung Association) or the Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation are appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020