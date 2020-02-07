Home

Beth Ann West Obituary
Beth Ann West, aged 66, passed away peacefully January 19th, 2020, in Penticton, BC. She was born in Welland, Ontario, to Ronald Austin West and Norma Shirley Wright. As a Registered Practical Nurse, she worked in the healthcare field in Ontario, Alberta, and finally British Columbia; having settled in the Okanagan with her young family in 1991. Beth is survived by her four loving children: Cyndi, Trisha, Jesse and Katrina; a sister Lora (Phil), brother Bob (Lucy), and father Ron (Linda). Also her nephew Ryan (Maggie), nieces Dana, Christina (David) and Bianca (Eric). Predeceased by her loving mother Shirley. She also has two beautiful grandchildren, Channing and Lincoln, whom she adored. Her laughter and beautiful smile will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
