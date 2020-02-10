Home

Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Betsy CUSICK

Betsy CUSICK Obituary
Of St. Thomas and formerly of Vineland passed away peacefully, with her family by his side, at Elgin Manor on Saturday, February, 8 2020 at the age of 94. Betsy is predeceased by her loving husband Sydney Cusick. Betsy is survived by her son Peter (Ruth) Cusick of St. Thomas; by her grandchildren Matthew (Laureen) Cusick of London, and Luke Cusick of St. Thomas; and by her great grandchildren Rosie, Margaret, and Georgia. Betsy was born in Hull, England on October 15, 1925 to the late Walter and Mary Wainwright; she is also predeceased by her son John Cusick (1973). Visitation will be held at Lifehouse St Thomas, 144 Wellington Street, St. Thomas on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Vineland Cemetery on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception at the Tallman Funeral Home 3277 King Street, Vineland. The family respectfully declines gifts of flowers. Instead, please consider a donation to The Gideons. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shawn Jackson Funeral Home 31 Elgin Street, St. Thomas (519-631-0570). Personal condolences to the family can be made at www.sjfh.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020
