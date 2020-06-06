Betty CHEMERIKA
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Betty, Mom and Omi. Betty will be remembered for her kind and loving heart, her infectious laugh, and her zest for life. Born in Germany, Betty immigrated to St. Catharines with her two young daughters in the 1960's. Betty owned "Blossoms and Blooms Floral" and was known for her talented eye and great sense of style for floral arranging. She had a way of making everything and everyone around her feel beautiful. Betty also loved to sing and dance. She was a member of the Heidelberg choir and was a very active lady who made friends everywhere she went. Most of all Betty loved her family. Betty is survived by her husband, Nester, her daughter, Ingeborg, her grandchildren; Jordan, Christine, Alicia, Anthony, and her five great-grandchildren and her legacy will live on through them. Predeceased by her daughter, Olivia. In honouring Betty's wishes a service will take place in the future at her church. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.
