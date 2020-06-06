Betty Feiler entered eternal life on June 2, 2020 in her 87th year. Survived by her loving and devoted husband Joe, her Brother Nick (Maria) Curko, her adoring and thankful children Eric (Lori) and Tom (Sanya), and her precious grandchildren Justin, Bryce, Grace and Ruby. Also by her cousins, who were more like sisters, Helen Sipos and Sylvia (Don) Hoadley, and her beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren and her close friends, who were more like family. Born in Welland, Betty received the sacraments at Our Lady of Hungary (OLH) Church and was parishioner at St. Kevin's, later returning to OLH. She dedicatedly worked at Atlas Specialty Steels, the Childhood Development Center and enjoyed volunteering in between. Betty loved to smile, laugh, dance, bake (pizza), play cards, golf, watch sports and travel. Married to Joe for 65 years (May 7), Betty had recently said "Home is anywhere Joe is." The family is at peace knowing they are eternally united in love and that she is now with God waiting for us all. To Betty's caregivers and friends at Royal Rose and Villa De Rose, thank you for your care and kindness. She has been cremated in accordance with her wishes and a Funeral Mass, Internment and Reception will take place at a later date due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. If so desired, donations to the Salvation Army, Our Lady of Hungary or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the Family. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca ://www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.