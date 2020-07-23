1/1
Betty GOODMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Betty Goodman in her 95th year, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Leighton, son Tim, parents, three brothers and two sisters. She leaves behind her son Wayne (Leslie) and their family; granddaughter Cindy (Barney), great granddaughter Courtney ( Kyle), grandson Wade (Tracey), and their family; great-grandson Hayden (Holly), step great granddaughters, Christine (Codi), Amber (Craig) and great-great-grandson Bentley. Daughter in law Marilyn (late Tim) and their family; granddaughter Sheri (Robin) great-grandson Andrew (Sofia) and great-granddaughter Fiona, granddaughter Miranda (Chris) and great-grandson Isaiah. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Betty and Leighton raised a family, travelled the world and had a wonderful life together. They were second generation owners of Goodmans Florist which is still family owned and operated. Betty resided at Rapelje Lodge in Welland for 4 1/2 years and had many friends she fondly called her Rapelje family. A special thank you to the staff of House 500 you are amazing, the recreation staff for the window visits and face time during Covid 19, Tyler and the administration staff for all of your help. Special thanks to Joe and Nancy Libertini and the wonderful staff at H.L. Cudney Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time. Following Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place followed by a private family graveside service at Fonthill Cemetery. In Betty's memory donations can be made to Rapelje Lodge Family Council or Rapelje Lodge Auxiliary through the H.L Cudney Funeral Home 241 West Main Street Welland. Moms last wishes were "don't cry at my graveside just remember me and smile". Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 23, 2020
Many memories of Betty and Leighton and family during dad's time working in the greenhouse. So sorry for your loss Wayne and Leslie and family.
Deb Kiers (nee Bleijerveld)
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry to read of your mother's passing Wayne, Leslie, Cindy & the rest of your family. Know we are thinking about you all. Ron & Joan Gallagher
Joan Gallagher
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sad to see that Betty has passed. She was my mother Susanna's roommate at Rapelje till my mother passed away last August. They did puzzles together and were great friends in the short time they knew each other. I will always remember Betty's caring nature and her beautiful smile. May she rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Goodman family.
Sylvia Vukovich
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mrs. Goodman was a good person.Her son Wayne was the first Friend I had when our family arrived in Canada 1962. The Goodman Family were the first family I got to know. My wife has known them all her whole life & has been friends with Leslie since they were kids. Our Heart felt prayers and thoughts go to Wayne and his Family, our deepest sympathy for your loss
Geoffrey Grenfell
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Wayne, Leslie & Cindy & families Condolences to you all. Barbara & Cheryl Jones
Cheryl Jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Goodman family, Especially Leslie and Cindy who we came to know over the past few years at Rapelje. Betty was a great lady and we shall all miss her terribly.
Carol n Dave Bryan
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry for tour loss to Cindy and family;
Patricia Furry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved