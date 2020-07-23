With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Betty Goodman in her 95th year, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Leighton, son Tim, parents, three brothers and two sisters. She leaves behind her son Wayne (Leslie) and their family; granddaughter Cindy (Barney), great granddaughter Courtney ( Kyle), grandson Wade (Tracey), and their family; great-grandson Hayden (Holly), step great granddaughters, Christine (Codi), Amber (Craig) and great-great-grandson Bentley. Daughter in law Marilyn (late Tim) and their family; granddaughter Sheri (Robin) great-grandson Andrew (Sofia) and great-granddaughter Fiona, granddaughter Miranda (Chris) and great-grandson Isaiah. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Betty and Leighton raised a family, travelled the world and had a wonderful life together. They were second generation owners of Goodmans Florist which is still family owned and operated. Betty resided at Rapelje Lodge in Welland for 4 1/2 years and had many friends she fondly called her Rapelje family. A special thank you to the staff of House 500 you are amazing, the recreation staff for the window visits and face time during Covid 19, Tyler and the administration staff for all of your help. Special thanks to Joe and Nancy Libertini and the wonderful staff at H.L. Cudney Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time. Following Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place followed by a private family graveside service at Fonthill Cemetery. In Betty's memory donations can be made to Rapelje Lodge Family Council or Rapelje Lodge Auxiliary through the H.L Cudney Funeral Home 241 West Main Street Welland. Moms last wishes were "don't cry at my graveside just remember me and smile". Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.