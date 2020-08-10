1/1
Betty J. (Tansley) TEMPLAIN
Of St. Catharines (formerly of Port Colborne) passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Thursday, August 06, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving mother of her son Frank, her daughter Patti (fiancé Robert Benner), grandmother of Andrew (Tasha), Sarah (Jesse), Brock (Nikki), Cheryl and Brian, great-grandmother of Valerie, Addison and Keira. Betty will also be remembered by Amy (Darryl) Garner and family. Predeceased by her son Donald (2019), parents Ralph Tansley and Mary Ellen Easton, siblings Kathleen (Ernie) Brouillette, Raymond (Shirley) Tansley and sister-in-law Phyllis (Doug) Sutton. Betty is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to Laurie Angle, NP and the nursing staff of floor 2A for their weeks of kindness and care Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com. Goodbye Mom, we miss you already, you were the best Mom anyone could ask for, we will love you forever.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
