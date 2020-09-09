1/1
Betty Jean Kurhanowicz
Suddenly on Friday, September 4th at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital in St. Catharines where she had been since April, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of Stephen Kurhanowicz for 51 years (predeceased September 3rd, 1998) Dearest mother of Christine and Jim Mathé of Milton, and much loved grandma of Sean Lucas and Kourtney of Milton and Lee Patrick and Jessana of Cambridge. Sister-in-law and friend of Dorothy Kurhanowicz. And of course Kai who gave her much to smile about. Pre-deceased by her parents Reuben and Ivy Pollock, her sister Lois Coon and brother-in-laws Nick Kurhanowicz and Sye Coon. Due to the current health concerns, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria, St. Catharines on September 8, 2020. Rite of Committal followed in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Benedict Parish, Milton Ontario - (289- 878-3118) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at pjdartefh.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
